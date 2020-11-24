Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Coherent Inc, Wells Fargo, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, TPI Composites Inc, Air Lease Corp

Investment company Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys CF Industries Holdings Inc, Coherent Inc, Wells Fargo, Equity Residential, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, TPI Composites Inc, Air Lease Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, The Mosaic Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management . As of 2020Q3, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management owns 206 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQR, KBA, KWEB, ICLN, SCSC, TWTR, COG, JOF, XLU, PVG, JD, XLE, LEN, HON, EEM, FNV, ZTS, WM, EOG, NGD, NVDA, XLB, CMI, COST, XLV, HL, FSM, CCJ, BSM, SILV, CVEO, DXLG,

CF, PHYS, COHR, WFC, XOM, SLRC, AGNC, MO, ARDX, SIL, CMCSA, SLV, ARKK, PSLV, SGOL, CIBR, IPAY, CVX, UROV, JNJ, GDXJ, PM, SGDM, BLK, VIG, BRK.B, WMT, BABA, PFE, MCD, DKNG, GOLD, CVS, VZ, VWO, GDX, VGT, ITRN, PAAS, NOK, MRK, SNY, AMZN, BTI, EXC, V, KO, VEA, BIIB, VEU, BX, IBM, DEO, PYPL, CHTR, QCOM, MS, AGI, T, Reduced Positions: TPIC, AL, JLL, MOS, BXMT, SNE, NLY, EVR, SKM, AAPL, MMP, SILC, DESP, ERJ, GOOGL, MSFT, EPD, GBDC, CHL, BP, SU, GOOG, USB, AON, NVS, TWI, VBR, WLTW, IVV, HDSN, CB, TSM, FDX, JPM, SPY, BK, UNP, ARCC, MIC, ALC, BKNG, SAVE, PEP, GILD, PEO, ULTA, SBUX, BAC, BMY, VTV, WY, AEM, CEF, BHF, PPT, CFG, ETN, FB, ITW, HD, PG, JDD, DOW, VUG, ENB,

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 3,981,702 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33% SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) - 555,471 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 58,058 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,067 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,036 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.63%

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,885 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $39.43. The stock is now traded at around $43.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,495 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85. The stock is now traded at around $76.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in ScanSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 53,800 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,528 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 388.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 179,822 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 377.82%. The purchase prices were between $104.81 and $145.33, with an estimated average price of $121.01. The stock is now traded at around $123.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 44,590 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 183.93%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,631 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 30.06%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 150,243 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in Solar Capital Ltd by 46.69%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $17.38, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 182,654 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 58.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 168,877 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $35.25 and $42.61, with an estimated average price of $40.12.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $6.49 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $7.68.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management reduced to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 49.26%. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $28.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management still held 146,922 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management reduced to a holding in Air Lease Corp by 38.75%. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $29.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management still held 174,720 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management reduced to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 28.19%. The sale prices were between $90 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $100.82. The stock is now traded at around $140.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management still held 59,857 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management reduced to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 31.68%. The sale prices were between $11.68 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $23.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management still held 405,703 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management reduced to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 59%. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management still held 54,119 shares as of .

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management reduced to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 30.52%. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $8.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management still held 504,896 shares as of .