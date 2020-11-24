Reata Provides Update on Omaveloxolone Program for Patients with Friedreich's Ataxia

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) completed its internal review of the Baseline-Controlled Study results of omaveloxolone for the treatment of patients with Friedreich’s ataxia (“FA”) and concluded that the results do not strengthen the results of Part 2 of the MOXIe study. The FDA proposed some additional exploratory analyses using patients randomized to placebo during the MOXIe Part 2 study, but stated that the potential for these analyses to strengthen the study results was questionable due to the small number of patients available for analysis. The FDA stated that they remain interested in reviewing the results of the additional exploratory analyses as those may inform the future development program.



The Company plans to submit to the FDA the analyses that they proposed and to request a meeting with the FDA to discuss the development program. In addition, based on the FDA’s conclusion, the Company is considering the next steps for the development program, including whether to conduct a second pivotal study in patients with FA.

“Omaveloxolone improved motor function as measured by the modified Friedreich’s Ataxia Rating Scale in both Part 2 of the MOXIe study and the Baseline-Controlled study. We are grateful to the families, physicians, investigators, and advocates who have supported this program to date,” said Warren Huff, Reata’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Though we are disappointed in the FDA’s feedback on this program, we will carefully consider the potential paths forward for making omaveloxolone available to patients with FA.”

About Friedreich's Ataxia

FA is a rare, inherited, life-shortening, debilitating, and degenerative neuromuscular disorder, which is normally diagnosed during adolescence. FA is typically caused by a trinucleotide repeat expansion in the first intron of the frataxin gene, which encodes the mitochondrial protein frataxin. Pathogenic repeat expansions can lead to impaired transcription and reduced frataxin expression, which can lead to mitochondrial iron overload and poor cellular iron regulation, increased sensitivity to oxidative stress, and impaired mitochondrial ATP production. Patients with FA experience initial symptoms in childhood, including progressive loss of coordination, muscle weakness, and fatigue, commonly resulting in motor incapacitation, with patients requiring a wheelchair by their teens or early 20s. FA patients may also experience visual impairment, hearing loss, diabetes, and cardiomyopathy. Based on literature and proprietary research, we believe FA affects approximately 5,000 children and adults in the United States and 22,000 individuals globally. There are currently no approved therapies for the treatment of FA.

About Omaveloxolone

Omaveloxolone is an investigational, oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to omaveloxolone for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia. The European Commission has granted Orphan Drug designation in Europe to omaveloxolone for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

