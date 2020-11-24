Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) EVP, General Counsel and Secy Roselyn R Bar Sold $2.7 million of Shares

EVP, General Counsel and Secy of Martin Marietta Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roselyn R Bar (insider trades) sold 10,004 shares of MLM on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $274.64 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc is a natural-resource-based building materials company. It supplies aggregates products used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Martin Marietta Materials Inc has a market cap of $17.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $274.92 with a P/E ratio of 25.68 and P/S ratio of 3.67. The dividend yield of Martin Marietta Materials Inc stocks is 0.80%. Martin Marietta Materials Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Martin Marietta Materials Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

