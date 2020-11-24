  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wex Inc (WEX) CFO Roberto Simon Sold $1.9 million of Shares

November 24, 2020 | About: WEX +2%

CFO of Wex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roberto Simon (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of WEX on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $185 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. It operates through Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. WEX Inc has a market cap of $8.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $184.70 with a P/E ratio of 177.59 and P/S ratio of 5.06. WEX Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated WEX Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with WEX Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $185. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.
  • CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $175. The price of the stock has increased by 5.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Portfolio Risk Officer Kenneth Janosick sold 10,787 shares of WEX stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $170.26. The price of the stock has increased by 8.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WEX, click here

.

