Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Sold $4 million of Shares

November 24, 2020 | About: ABBV +1.74%

EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of Abbvie Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry O Gosebruch (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of ABBV on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $99.38 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

AbbVie Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and sells a range of pharmaceutical products for treating chronic autoimmune diseases, virology and neurological disorders. AbbVie Inc has a market cap of $183.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $103.96 with a P/E ratio of 21.96 and P/S ratio of 4.12. The dividend yield of AbbVie Inc stocks is 4.56%. AbbVie Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with AbbVie Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman of the Board and CEO Richard A Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of ABBV stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $96.88. The price of the stock has increased by 7.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch sold 40,000 shares of ABBV stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $99.38. The price of the stock has increased by 4.61% since.
  • Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 115,830 shares of ABBV stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 3.96% since.
  • EVP, Operations Azita Saleki-gerhardt sold 17,426 shares of ABBV stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $98. The price of the stock has increased by 6.08% since.
  • Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 90,679 shares of ABBV stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $93.61. The price of the stock has increased by 11.06% since.
  • EVP, Operations Azita Saleki-gerhardt sold 4,800 shares of ABBV stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $93.61. The price of the stock has increased by 11.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ABBV, click here

.

