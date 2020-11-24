  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI) Chairman and CEO Wei-wu He Bought $489,063 of Shares

November 24, 2020 | About: CASI +11.56%

Chairman and CEO of Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wei-wu He (insider trades) bought 227,471 shares of CASI on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $2.15 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $489,063.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It mainly focuses on acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $311.100 million; its shares were traded at around $2.51 with and P/S ratio of 22.82. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Wei-wu He bought 227,471 shares of CASI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $2.15. The price of the stock has increased by 16.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CASI, click here

.

