  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Chiasma Inc (CHMA) CEO Raj Kannan Bought $480,000 of Shares

November 24, 2020 | About: CHMA +1.53%

CEO of Chiasma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raj Kannan (insider trades) bought 120,000 shares of CHMA on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $4 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $480,000.

Chiasma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with existing treatments for their rare and debilitating diseases. Chiasma Inc has a market cap of $230.650 million; its shares were traded at around $3.99 with and P/S ratio of 1995.00. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Chiasma Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Raj Kannan bought 120,000 shares of CHMA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $4. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CHMA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)