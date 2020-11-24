Chiasma Inc (CHMA) CEO Raj Kannan Bought $480,000 of Shares

CEO of Chiasma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raj Kannan (insider trades) bought 120,000 shares of CHMA on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $4 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $480,000.

Chiasma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on improving the lives of patients who face challenges associated with existing treatments for their rare and debilitating diseases. Chiasma Inc has a market cap of $230.650 million; its shares were traded at around $3.99 with and P/S ratio of 1995.00. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Chiasma Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Raj Kannan bought 120,000 shares of CHMA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $4. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CHMA, click here