Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong Sold $874,750 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Palomar Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mac Armstrong (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of PLMR on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $69.98 a share. The total sale was $874,750.

Palomar Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.53 with a P/E ratio of 85.48 and P/S ratio of 10.53.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of PLMR stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $69.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.5% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of PLMR stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $70.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Heath A Fisher sold 5,000 shares of PLMR stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $70.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.27% since.

Director Robert E Dowdell sold 15,000 shares of PLMR stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $71.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.35% since.

Chief Underwriting Officer Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of PLMR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $89.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLMR, click here