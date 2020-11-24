Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 17,514 shares of MRNA on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $95.1 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $39 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.56 with and P/S ratio of 153.99. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of MRNA stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $95.1. The price of the stock has increased by 3.64% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $91.73. The price of the stock has increased by 7.45% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $86.04. The price of the stock has increased by 14.55% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of MRNA stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $78.41. The price of the stock has increased by 25.7% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $71.5. The price of the stock has increased by 37.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $100.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $96.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.62% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $86.82. The price of the stock has increased by 13.52% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $77.96. The price of the stock has increased by 26.42% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $67.39. The price of the stock has increased by 46.25% since.

