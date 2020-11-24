Lci Industries Inc (LCII) President & CEO Jason Lippert Sold $650,000 of Shares

President & CEO of Lci Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Lippert (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of LCII on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $130 a share. The total sale was $650,000.

LCI Industries Inc supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo. LCI Industries Inc has a market cap of $3.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $132.07 with a P/E ratio of 24.10 and P/S ratio of 1.29. The dividend yield of LCI Industries Inc stocks is 2.04%. LCI Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated LCI Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with LCI Industries Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCII stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $130. The price of the stock has increased by 1.59% since.

