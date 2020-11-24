Workiva Inc (WK) President & CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg Sold $1.8 million of Shares

President & CEO of Workiva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Martin J. Vanderploeg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of WK on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $73.62 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Workiva Inc provides a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collaboratively collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. Workiva Inc has a market cap of $3.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.96 with and P/S ratio of 10.50. Workiva Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Workiva Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO, 10% Owner Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of WK stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $73.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Michael M Crow sold 5,000 shares of WK stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $68.49. The price of the stock has increased by 7.99% since.

Director Eugene S Katz sold 3,000 shares of WK stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $68.67. The price of the stock has increased by 7.7% since.

Executive VP & CTO, 10% Owner Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of WK stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $54.78. The price of the stock has increased by 35.01% since.

