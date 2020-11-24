Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) President and CEO Charles Liang Sold $1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Super Micro Computer Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles Liang (insider trades) sold 33,721 shares of SMCI on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $30 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc is a high-performance server technology service provider. It offers server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software across US, Europe and Asia. Super Micro Computer Inc has a market cap of $1.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.09 with a P/E ratio of 18.41 and P/S ratio of 0.48. Super Micro Computer Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Super Micro Computer Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Charles Liang sold 33,721 shares of SMCI stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Charles Liang sold 8,082 shares of SMCI stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Charles Liang sold 14,231 shares of SMCI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Hwei-ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of SMCI stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $29.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.55% since.

Director Sherman Tuan sold 7,650 shares of SMCI stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

Director, 10% Owner Liang Chiu-chu Sara Liu sold 33,721 shares of SMCI stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

Director, 10% Owner Liang Chiu-chu Sara Liu sold 8,082 shares of SMCI stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

Director, 10% Owner Liang Chiu-chu Sara Liu sold 14,231 shares of SMCI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SMCI, click here