Cno Financial Group Inc (CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough Bought $208,500 of Shares

CFO of Cno Financial Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul H. Mcdonough (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of CNO on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $20.85 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $208,500.

CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies. It develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. CNO Financial Group Inc has a market cap of $3.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.53 with a P/E ratio of 7.10 and P/S ratio of 0.87. The dividend yield of CNO Financial Group Inc stocks is 2.05%. CNO Financial Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CNO Financial Group Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 10,000 shares of CNO stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $20.85. The price of the stock has increased by 8.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Steven E Shebik bought 4,000 shares of CNO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $20.71. The price of the stock has increased by 8.79% since.

Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 13,706 shares of CNO stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 7.29% since.

President, Consumer Division Scott L. Goldberg sold 20,070 shares of CNO stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $21.37. The price of the stock has increased by 5.43% since.

