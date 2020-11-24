Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni Sold $3.1 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Anaplan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Calderoni (insider trades) sold 50,608 shares of PLAN on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $62.1 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Anaplan Inc has a market cap of $9.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.22 with and P/S ratio of 22.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of PLAN stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $62.1. The price of the stock has increased by 8.24% since.

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of PLAN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $59.92. The price of the stock has increased by 12.18% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David H Jr Morton sold 30,000 shares of PLAN stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $56.03. The price of the stock has increased by 19.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of PLAN stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $67.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

