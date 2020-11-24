Xoma Corp (XOMA) CEO James R Neal Sold $656,200 of Shares

CEO of Xoma Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James R Neal (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of XOMA on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $32.81 a share. The total sale was $656,200.

XOMA Corp is a biotechnology company. It discovers and develops human and humanized monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. XOMA Corp has a market cap of $358.210 million; its shares were traded at around $32.50 with and P/S ratio of 147.05. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with XOMA Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO James R Neal sold 10,000 shares of XOMA stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $26.02. The price of the stock has increased by 24.9% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, Finance & CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 12,000 shares of XOMA stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $32.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.58% since.

SVP, Finance & CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 8,000 shares of XOMA stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $26.11. The price of the stock has increased by 24.47% since.

