Triton International (TRTN) SVP and CFO John Burns Sold $902,600 of Shares

SVP and CFO of Triton International (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Burns (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of TRTN on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $45.13 a share. The total sale was $902,600.

Triton International Ltd has a market cap of $3.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.83 with a P/E ratio of 12.94 and P/S ratio of 2.36. The dividend yield of Triton International Ltd stocks is 4.53%. Triton International Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Triton International Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of TRTN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $40.09. The price of the stock has increased by 14.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Triton Container Sales Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of TRTN stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.

SVP, Triton Container Sales Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of TRTN stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $42.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.84% since.

SVP, Triton Container Sales Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of TRTN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 14.58% since.

