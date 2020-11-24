Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) EVP & Chief Legal Officer Wendy Cassity Sold $1 million of Shares

EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Nuance Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wendy Cassity (insider trades) sold 25,725 shares of NUAN on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $39.54 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Nuance Communications Inc provides speech, imaging and keypad solutions for businesses, organizations and consumers worldwide. Nuance Communications Inc has a market cap of $11.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.63 with a P/E ratio of 416.30 and P/S ratio of 8.18. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Nuance Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Mark D Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of NUAN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $33.8. The price of the stock has increased by 23.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior Vice President and Chie Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,531 shares of NUAN stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $42.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.98% since.

Executive Vice President and C Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of NUAN stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $41.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.07% since.

EVP & Chief Legal Officer Wendy Cassity sold 25,725 shares of NUAN stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $39.54. The price of the stock has increased by 5.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NUAN, click here