Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $19.7 million of Shares

CEO & Chairman of Ringcentral Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vladimir Shmunis (insider trades) sold 66,340 shares of RNG on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $296.86 a share. The total sale was $19.7 million.

RingCentral Inc provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, solutions for business communications. Its solutions can be used in multiple devices including Smartphones, Tablets, PC's and Desk Phones which allows for communication across multiple channels. RingCentral Inc has a market cap of $25.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $282.82 with and P/S ratio of 22.83. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with RingCentral Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RNG stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $281.82. The price of the stock has increased by 0.35% since.

CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RNG stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $265.11. The price of the stock has increased by 6.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RNG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $294.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.96% since.

Chief Strategy Officer Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RNG stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $294.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.

Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,000 shares of RNG stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $292.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.42% since.

Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RNG stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $289.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.21% since.

