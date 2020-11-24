  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) EVP & General Counsel Donald J Rosenberg Sold $1.1 million of Shares

November 24, 2020 | About: QCOM +1.47%

EVP & General Counsel of Qualcomm Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Donald J Rosenberg (insider trades) sold 7,771 shares of QCOM on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $142.51 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Qualcomm Inc develops and licenses wireless technology. It also engages in designing chips for mobile phones. The company is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying many premier handset makers with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm Inc has a market cap of $165.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $145.93 with a P/E ratio of 32.22 and P/S ratio of 7.12. The dividend yield of Qualcomm Inc stocks is 1.75%. Qualcomm Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Qualcomm Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Cristiano R Amon sold 19,606 shares of QCOM stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $143.65. The price of the stock has increased by 1.59% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel Donald J Rosenberg sold 7,771 shares of QCOM stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $142.51. The price of the stock has increased by 2.4% since.
  • EVP & President, QTL Alexander H Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QCOM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $142.48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.42% since.
  • SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Erin L Polek sold 3,455 shares of QCOM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $142.48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.42% since.
  • Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 6,000 shares of QCOM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $141.1. The price of the stock has increased by 3.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QCOM, click here

.

