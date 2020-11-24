Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Pacer Trendpilot 100, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Pacer Trendpilot 100, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, SPDR GOLD TRUST, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve, sells Apple Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc owns 876 stocks with a total value of $986 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 570,448 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,764 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 131,748 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 37,254 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 118,906 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.19%

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.35, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 85,721 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.21 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $34.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 109,316 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve. The purchase prices were between $29.91 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 74,352 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The purchase prices were between $19.86 and $22.62, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,379 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.33 and $37.74, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 37,415 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $71.09 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $75.46. The stock is now traded at around $81.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,028 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 187.19%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 118,906 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 57.61%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $169.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 50,562 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $555.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,128 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $137.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,920 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 226.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 77,282 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 458.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $66.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,644 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $41.15, with an estimated average price of $34.17.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.85 and $38.94, with an estimated average price of $35.36.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $49.72, with an estimated average price of $46.35.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in INNOVATOR ETFS TR. The sale prices were between $34.81 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $36.86.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.51.

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.92%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 570,448 shares as of .

Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc reduced to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 77.5%. The sale prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $349.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc still held 4,999 shares as of .