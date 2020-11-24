Baker Bros. Advisors Lp Buys Seagen Inc, Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, Principia Biopharma Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Baker Bros. Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Prelude Therapeutics Inc, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells Seagen Inc, Principia Biopharma Inc, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Tricida Inc, Insmed Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Bros. Advisors Lp. As of 2020Q3, Baker Bros. Advisors Lp owns 114 stocks with a total value of $24.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SGT, PRLD, KYMR, PACB, ATHA, HRMY, AKRO, TCRR, INZY, GTH,

SGT, PRLD, KYMR, PACB, ATHA, HRMY, AKRO, TCRR, INZY, GTH, Added Positions: BGNE, GBT, KOD, HZNP, ASND, CBAY, ALBO, NLTX, REPL, ALKS, ALT, OVID,

BGNE, GBT, KOD, HZNP, ASND, CBAY, ALBO, NLTX, REPL, ALKS, ALT, OVID, Reduced Positions: NBIX, INSM, AMRN, MYOK, FMTX, GWPH, BCRX, RYTM, PTGX, AXSM, ADAP, NVAX, QURE, EVFM, ALLK, ARAV, AUPH, ISEE, KRYS, CCXI, IMMU, RCUS, DNLI, KZR, FLGT, AUTL, CRNX, UROV, GMDA, ORTX, ALEC, NGM, APLT, ADPT, KRTX, MIRM, OYST, PASG, LEGN, BNR, VKTX, GLPG, CPRX, BLUE, XLRN, XNCR, DRNA, GLMD, ADMS, LPTX, AFMD, IFRX, XENE, MTEM, CHMA, SNSS, SGMO, NTLA, RETA, ANAB, VXRT,

NBIX, INSM, AMRN, MYOK, FMTX, GWPH, BCRX, RYTM, PTGX, AXSM, ADAP, NVAX, QURE, EVFM, ALLK, ARAV, AUPH, ISEE, KRYS, CCXI, IMMU, RCUS, DNLI, KZR, FLGT, AUTL, CRNX, UROV, GMDA, ORTX, ALEC, NGM, APLT, ADPT, KRTX, MIRM, OYST, PASG, LEGN, BNR, VKTX, GLPG, CPRX, BLUE, XLRN, XNCR, DRNA, GLMD, ADMS, LPTX, AFMD, IFRX, XENE, MTEM, CHMA, SNSS, SGMO, NTLA, RETA, ANAB, VXRT, Sold Out: SGEN, PRNB, TCDA, AIMT, ABEO, MTNB, ARYA, MRKR,

Seagen Inc (SGT) - 47,269,424 shares, 37.19% of the total portfolio. New Position BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 13,301,597 shares, 15.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.94% Incyte Corp (INCY) - 31,999,398 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) - 41,904,586 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 8,760,794 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $144.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.19%. The holding were 47,269,424 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Prelude Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 10,118,636 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,959,211 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,250,000 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $23.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 882,352 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp initiated holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.96 and $44.39, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $46.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 1858.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $63.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 920,375 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 233.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $69.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 666,500 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc by 113.59%. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,252,542 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Replimune Group Inc by 3918.40%. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $48.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 206,586 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 48.77%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $41.61, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 549,047 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp added to a holding in Ovid Therapeutics Inc by 28.92%. The purchase prices were between $5.39 and $8.24, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 590,761 shares as of .

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $8.56 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $14.73.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.02 and $3.42, with an estimated average price of $2.52.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.67 and $0.96, with an estimated average price of $0.79.