Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) President and CFO Mark J Hawkins Sold $2.5 million of Shares

President and CFO of Salesforce.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark J Hawkins (insider trades) sold 9,419 shares of CRM on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $261.15 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Salesforce.com Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, offering social and mobile cloud apps and platform services, as well as professional services to facilitate the adoption of its solutions. Salesforce.com Inc has a market cap of $237.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $260.84 with a P/E ratio of 101.89 and P/S ratio of 12.22. Salesforce.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 29.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Salesforce.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $235.43. The price of the stock has increased by 10.79% since.

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $244.93. The price of the stock has increased by 6.5% since.

Chair of the Board & CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of CRM stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $245.53. The price of the stock has increased by 6.24% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Mark J Hawkins sold 9,419 shares of CRM stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $261.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

President and CFO Mark J Hawkins sold 624 shares of CRM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $257.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Joe Allanson sold 164 shares of CRM stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $260. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

Co-Founder and CTO Parker Harris sold 831 shares of CRM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $257.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of CRM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $257.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

Pres/Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of CRM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $257.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

President and CLO Amy E Weaver sold 416 shares of CRM stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $257.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRM, click here