Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) President, CEO & Chairman BOD Ronald S. Nersesian Sold $12.1 million of Shares

President, CEO & Chairman BOD of Keysight Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald S. Nersesian (insider trades) sold 103,499 shares of KEYS on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $117.38 a share. The total sale was $12.1 million.

Keysight Technologies Inc is a measurement company providing core electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools. Keysight Technologies Inc has a market cap of $21.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.12 with a P/E ratio of 35.67 and P/S ratio of 5.29. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Keysight Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP and Secretary Jeffrey K Li sold 2,390 shares of KEYS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $117.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

SVP Jay Alexander sold 21,499 shares of KEYS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $116.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of KEYS stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $117.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

VP and Controller John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of KEYS stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $117.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

