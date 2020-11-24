  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) President, CEO & Chairman BOD Ronald S. Nersesian Sold $12.1 million of Shares

November 24, 2020 | About: KEYS +0.83%

President, CEO & Chairman BOD of Keysight Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald S. Nersesian (insider trades) sold 103,499 shares of KEYS on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $117.38 a share. The total sale was $12.1 million.

Keysight Technologies Inc is a measurement company providing core electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools. Keysight Technologies Inc has a market cap of $21.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.12 with a P/E ratio of 35.67 and P/S ratio of 5.29. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Keysight Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO & Chairman BOD Ronald S. Nersesian sold 103,499 shares of KEYS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $117.38. The price of the stock has increased by 0.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP and Secretary Jeffrey K Li sold 2,390 shares of KEYS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $117.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.
  • SVP Jay Alexander sold 21,499 shares of KEYS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $116.22. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.
  • SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of KEYS stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $117.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.
  • VP and Controller John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of KEYS stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $117.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.23% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KEYS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)