Jack in the Box Inc. to Present at Investor Conference in December











December 1, 2020, 11:00 am ET – Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference







Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) will participate in an upcoming investment conference. The date of the presentation is:To access the live webcast of the presentation through the internet, log onto the Jack in the Box Inc. Investors page at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jackinthebox.com[/url] at least 15 minutes prior to the audio presentation to download and install any necessary software. The webcast will be available for replay using that same link for 30 days, beginning on December 1, 2020.Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Boxrestaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit [url="]www.jackinthebox.com[/url].

