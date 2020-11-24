  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Stantec announces appointment of Martin Ã  Porta to the Board of Directors

November 24, 2020 | About: STN +0.47%

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, : STN

Stantec Inc. (“Stantec”) today announced the appointment of Martin à Porta to the Board of Directors of Stantec effective January 1, 2021.

Martin à Porta is an experienced executive and consultant with 25 years of experience working in and supporting professional services and industrial companies, including Siemens, where he worked for more than a decade in several progressively senior roles around the world. Most recently, Mr. à Porta served as the President and CEO of Pöyry Plc, an international consulting and engineering company, providing services in power generation, transmission, and distribution; forestry; biorefining and chemicals; mining and metals; infrastructure; water, and environmental services. Mr. à Porta currently provides transformation, growth, and strategic consulting services for a number of companies and serves on the board of directors of UPM Biofore, a leading forest-based bioindustry company based in Helsinki, Finland. He holds a master of science degree in engineering studies from ETH Zurich, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

About Stantec

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, we always design with community in mind.

We care about the communities we serve—because they're our communities too. This allows us to assess what's needed and connect our expertise, to appreciate nuances and envision what's never been considered, to bring together diverse perspectives so we can collaborate toward a shared success.

We're designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the under the symbol STN. Visit us at stantec.com or find us on social media.

For further information:

Investor Contact
Tom McMillan
Stantec Investor Relations
Ph: 780-917-8159
[email protected]
 Media Contact
Stephanie Smith
Stantec Media Relations
Ph: 780-917-7230
[email protected]

To subscribe to Stantec’s email news alerts, please fill out the subscription form, which is available on the Contact Information page of the Investors section at Stantec.com.

Design with community in mind

ti?nf=ODA5MTc2MyMzODQyNzMzIzIwODI5NTc=
504319f9-484d-4e45-99ae-e5a98f669579

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)