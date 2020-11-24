  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CVR Energy to Participate in Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

November 24, 2020 | About: CVI +3.7%

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (: CVI) today announced that Company management is scheduled to present at the Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 9 a.m. Eastern. The accompanying slides and a link to the live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com. An archive of this webcast will remain available on www.CVREnergy.com for 90 days.

About CVR Energy, Inc.
Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 35 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Richard Roberts
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3205
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Brandee Stephens
CVR Energy, Inc.
(281) 207-3516
[email protected]

