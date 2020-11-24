  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 24, 2020 | About: HCAT +1.83%

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Patrick Nelli, President, Bryan Hunt, CFO and Adam Brown, SVP of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, which will include a fireside chat presentation. An audio-only recording will be available at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/investor-relations.
  • Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020, which will include a fireside chat presentation at 4:20 p.m. EST.
  • Guggenheim Digital Health Virtual Conference which will include a fireside chat presentation on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. EST, as well as one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
[email protected]

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Kristen Berry
Vice President, Public Relations
+1 (617) 234-4123
+1 (774) 573-0455 (m)
[email protected]


