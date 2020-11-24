  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Avid Bioservices to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 After Market Close on December 2, 2020

November 24, 2020 | About: CDMO +0.56%

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (NASDAQ:CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 on December 2, 2020 after market close and will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time). Members of Avid's senior management will discuss financial results for the second quarter and review recent corporate developments.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5443 or (253) 237-1126 and request the Avid Bioservices call.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.
Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (NASDAQ:CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 27 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com

Contacts:
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7401
[email protected]
Tim Brons (Media)
Vida Strategic Partners 
415-675-7402
[email protected]

