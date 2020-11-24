Poly Announces Upcoming Events with Financial Community

PR Newswire
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: PLT) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming financial conferences.
Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
November 30, 2020
2:00pm PT / 5:00pm ET
Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO
Wells Fargo Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Summit
December 1, 2020
Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings
Dave Shull, President & CEO, Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO
Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference
December 10, 2020
Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings
Dave Shull, President & CEO, Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO
Cowen 7th Annual Networking Summit
December 14, 2020
Virtual 1x1 / Group meetings
Chuck Boynton, Executive Vice President & CFO
A live audio webcast of the Credit Suisse fireside chat will be available on the Poly Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com and a replay will be available shortly thereafter.
About Poly
Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Poly is one of the global industry leaders offering headsets, video and audio conferencing, desk phones, analytics software and services. For more information visit www.Poly.com.
Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Investor Contact:
Mike Iburg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(831) 458-7533
Media Contact:
Edie Kissko
Vice President, Communications
(213) 369-3719
