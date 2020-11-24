  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Stealth BioTherapeutics Announces Closing of $3.2 Million Registered Direct Offering

November 24, 2020 | About: NAS:MITO +1.54%

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO) ("Stealth" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 2,844,446 of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each ADS representing 12 ordinary shares of the Company. The purchase price for one ADS was $1.125.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Logo (PRNewsFoto/Stealth BioTherapeutics) (PRNewsfoto/Stealth BioTherapeutics)

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from this offering were approximately $3.2 million.

The ADSs described above were offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement (File No. 333-237542) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on April 10, 2020. The ADSs were offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the ADSs were filed with the SEC on November 20, 2020. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of ADSs may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail: [email protected] or by telephone: (646) 975-6996.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function.

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations
Janhavi Mohite, 212-362-1200
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stealth-biotherapeutics-announces-closing-of-3-2-million-registered-direct-offering-301180012.html

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.


