  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Darden Restaurants To Host Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call On December 18

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:DRI +3.54%

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:NYSE:DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, December 18, 2020, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Gene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss second quarter results and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When:

8:30 am ET, Friday, December 18, 2020



Where:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/38874



How:

Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-833-470-0145 and provide the conference passcode 6365427.

About Darden
Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20050203/FLTH026LOGO

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darden-restaurants-to-host-fiscal-2021-second-quarter-conference-call-on-december-18-301179901.html

SOURCE Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Financial


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)