Darden Restaurants To Host Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call On December 18

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE:NYSE:DRI) plans to release its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Friday, December 18, 2020, with a conference call to follow at 8:30 am ET. Gene Lee, CEO, and other senior management will discuss second quarter results and conduct a question and answer session. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

What: Darden Restaurants, Inc. Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: 8:30 am ET, Friday, December 18, 2020



Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/38874



How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or, to access via the telephone, please dial 1-833-470-0145 and provide the conference passcode 6365427.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

