Now Selling in Aurora, CO: New Homes at Popular Harmony Development

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:CCS -3.18%

Featuring two inspired home collections by Century Communities, a top 10 U.S. builder

PR Newswire

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020

AURORA, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce that it's joined Aurora's popular Harmony community. Century Communities is now selling two single-family home collections at Harmony—including 6 completely brand-new floor plans, with a versatile selection of ranch and two-story layouts featuring 3-bay garage options. Boasting over 1,300 acres with an abundance of community amenities, Harmony offers access to more than 10 miles of trails, an outdoor pool, a park, a dog park, a neighborhood P-8 school, and more. The development also has plans for a clubhouse with a fitness center and movement studio.

Two-story Vail floor plan at Harmony in Aurora, CO | Century Communities

View homes, schedule an appointment and more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/HarmonyCO.

"We're thrilled to announce new homes at Harmony, offering a great location in Aurora with exceptional community amenities," said Brian Mulqueen, Colorado Division President. "We're also proud to offer a wide range of floor plans at Harmony, making it easy for buyers to find a new home that's just right for them."

Community highlights:

  • New homes from the upper $300s
  • 10 single-family ranch and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages, up to 2,408 square feet
  • Home automation package, full-yard fencing, air conditioning and more included
  • Easy access to I-70, Buckley AFB and downtown Denver

Community location:
248 Scottsburg Court
Aurora, CO 80018

For more information, call 303.268.8364.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Harmony community monument in Aurora, CO

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-in-aurora-co-new-homes-at-popular-harmony-development-301180124.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


