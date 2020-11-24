  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Yatra Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement

November 24, 2020 | About: NAS:YTRA -1.24%

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020

GURUGRAM, India and NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA; OTCQX: YTROF), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel companies, announced today that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market's minimum bid price continued listing requirement.

The letter noted that for at least 10 consecutive business days, from November 9 through November 23, 2020, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and NASDAQ considers the matter closed.

About Yatra Online, Inc.
Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 103,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yatra-regains-compliance-with-nasdaq-minimum-bid-price-requirement-301180143.html

SOURCE Yatra Online, Inc.


