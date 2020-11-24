Severn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: SVBI), the parent company of Severn Bank (the Bank) announced that the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend to its shareholders. The cash dividend of four cents ($0.04) per share of common stock will be payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2020.

Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are pleased to announce our fourth quarterly dividend at the close of a year unlike any other. We not only survived a roller-coaster market, but also an economic challenge requiring quick pivoting and constant thoughtful action. We have also continuously increased both personal and business accounts while generating substantial residential mortgage originations to keep Severn Bank strong, and reached out to our community to remain relevant and distinctive. Our priority continues to be delivering shareholder value and positioning the company for continued success and strength."

About Severn Bank: Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has seven branches located in Annapolis, Crofton, Edgewater, Glen Burnie, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, and Severna Park. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

