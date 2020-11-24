SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. ("DUC" or the "Company") (NYSE: DUC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with DNP Select Income Fund Inc. ("DNP"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DUC will merge into DNP, with DNP as the surviving company of the merger. The combined fund will retain DNP's name and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under DNP's ticker symbol.

If you own DUC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/DUC/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw is investigating whether DUC's board acted in the best interest of DUC's public stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of DNP, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to DUC's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-duff--phelps-utility-and-corporate-bond-trust-inc-301180196.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP