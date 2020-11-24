  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Announces New Presentation Time at Upcoming Investor Conference

November 24, 2020 | About: NAS:AGLE -0.11%

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases, today announced updated timing for its Fireside Chat presentation at an upcoming investor conference hosted by Evercore.

Updated Conference Details

Conference Name: Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference
Conference Date: December 1-3, 2020
Fireside Chat Date/Time: December 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. EST
Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and chief executive officer

To access the live and archived webcast, visit the Presentations & Events section of the Company's website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. An archived version of the webcasts will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and other high burden diseases. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ACN00177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in the second quarter of 2020. Aeglea has an active discovery platform, with the most advanced program for Cystinuria. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeglea-biotherapeutics-announces-new-presentation-time-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301180126.html

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.


