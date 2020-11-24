BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT ("BMW") CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Ne

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft ("BMW" or the "Company") (OTC: BMWYY, BAMXF) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") between November 3, 2015 and September 24, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On December 23, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") was investigating whether BMW engaged in "sales punching," a practice in which "a company boosts sales figures by having dealers register cars as sold when the vehicles actually are

still standing on car lots."

On this news, the price of BMW's ADRs fell $1.33, or nearly 7%, to close at $18.02 per ADR on December 23, 2019.

On September 24, 2020, the SEC announced an $18 million settlement agreement with BMW regarding the investigation. According to the SEC's order, from January 2015 to March 2017, the Company had "used its demonstrator and service loaner programs to boost reported retail sales volume and meet internal targets." It also stated that from 2015 to 2019, BMW kept a reserve of unreported retail vehicle sales, which is used to meet internal monthly sales targets regardless of when the actual sale occurred.

Subsequently, BMW's ADR price fell $0.51, or about 2%, to close at $23.07 per ADR on September 25, 2020.

