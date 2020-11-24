BD Board Increases Dividend

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per common share, an increase of 5.1% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2020 to holders of record on December 10, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate for fiscal year 2021 is $3.32 per share.

"This is the 49th consecutive fiscal year in which we have raised our dividend. This increase reflects our confidence in our long-term outlook, as well as our ongoing commitment to return capital to our shareholders and create value for all stakeholders," said Tom Polen, CEO and president of BD. "COVID-19 has a significant impact on health care utilization globally. However, our strong execution enabled us to respond swiftly to the pandemic and close the year delivering revenue growth in fiscal Q4, offsetting continued COVID-19 headwinds with the launch of multiple innovative COVID-19 diagnostic solutions while at the same time advancing our long-term growth strategy. We remain focused on partnering with governments, health care systems, and health care professionals to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic—including providing access to our SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics tests and injection devices for future global vaccinations campaigns—as well as supplying products and solutions for ongoing care for patients around the world. We are steadfast in our commitments, including completing our Alaris 510(k) submission, investing in growth initiatives, simplifying our processes, and empowering our organization."

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of healthcare by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for healthcare providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

