Corteva to Participate in Citi Basic Materials Virtual Conference

November 24, 2020 | About: NYSE:CTVA +2.94%

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2020

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces that Chief Executive Officer, James C. Collins, Jr., will speak at the Citi Basic Materials Virtual Conference at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Remarks will be webcast live, with a replay available following the event through December 2, 2021. Registration for the webcast and related materials can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website.

About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corteva-to-participate-in-citi-basic-materials-virtual-conference-301179775.html

SOURCE Corteva, Inc.


