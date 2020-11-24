Univar Solutions and Arylessence Announce New Exclusive Distribution Agreement in the United States and Canada

Agreement includes fragrances compliant with the U.S. EPA Safer Choice program for more environmentally preferred "green" cleaning formulations.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today an agreement with Arylessence, Inc. ("Arylessence") to distribute Arylessence fragrances for selected product formats in the United States and Canada. The fragrance products expand Univar Solutions' portfolio of homecare and industrial cleaning (HIC) chemistries from premier specialty ingredients suppliers across the globe.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with Arylessence and appreciate the trust they have placed in Univar Solutions and our dedicated homecare and industrial cleaning solutions team," said Aaron Lee, business director of homecare and industrial cleaning for Univar Solutions. "As a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in the HIC industry, we know that more environmentally preferred fragrances and sensory experiences are a significant part of a brand's essence. The addition of this Arylessence line of fragrances to our extensive portfolio will help provide our customers across the United States and Canada with a full-service, one-stop-shop experience."

This collaboration features Arylessence fragrances that are tested and approved for use in a variety of products for household, industrial, and hospitality cleaning, with uses ranging from dish soaps and detergents to air fresheners and car washes.

"Arylessence and Univar Solutions are customer solutions-oriented companies. Their portfolio and sensory strategy align with our strategy to expand our solutions for homecare and industrial cleaning manufacturers by partnering with leading suppliers dedicated to innovation, quality, and applications expertise," said Bill Perry, senior product manager of HIC for Univar Solutions. "We look forward to this new addition to our best-in-class portfolio, as well as leveraging our geographic reach, sales, service, and technical formulation capabilities, helping accelerate and grow our businesses together."

As part of the agreement, Univar Solutions will also carry a full line of Arylessence fragrances, which are compliant with the U.S. EPA Safer Choice program that supports consumer desire for environmentally preferred "green" cleaning formulations.

"Fragrance is a key differentiator for brands. We are built on the principles of people, resources, and support to help grow brands and the long-term success of businesses. We are excited to begin this new, unique partnership with Univar Solutions as our sole distributor of Arylessence Signature Fragrances for the homecare and industrial cleaning market. We expect even more customers will experience value and growth with the effective, safe, and innovative fragrance solutions for cleaning applications offered through our collaboration," said Geoff Gotsch, sales director for Arylessence.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

About Arylessence

Arylessence, Inc. is an industry leading fragrance and flavor manufacturer in Marietta, Georgia. Their commitment to ensuring socially and environmentally responsible practices, including sourcing of ingredients and fragrances, helped lead them to seek SQF's Ethical Sourcing Certification in 2015. Arylessence is committed to responsible practices and believes Ethical Sourcing is a key component in responsible production worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-solutions-and-arylessence-announce-new-exclusive-distribution-agreement-in-the-united-states-and-canada-301180109.html

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.