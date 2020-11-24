InMed Announces Election of Directors

PR Newswire
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2020
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:INM) (TSX:IN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical need and leading the way in the clinical development of cannabinol ("CBN"), today confirmed that, at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 20, 2020 (the "Meeting"), all of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in InMed's notice of meeting and management information circular, dated October 7, 2020, were approved by the shareholders. In particular, shareholders approved the election of all director nominees to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out as follows:
Director
Votes For
Withheld Votes
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
Eric A. Adams
639,176
90.84%
64,464
9.16%
Adam Cutler
654,431
93.01%
49,209
6.99%
William J. Garner
644,945
91.66%
58,695
8.34%
Andrew Hull
654,149
92.97%
49,491
7.03%
Catherine Sazdanoff
653,532
92.88%
50,108
7.12%
InMed filed a report of voting results on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on November 24, 2020.
About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (CBN) in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about: leading the way in the clinical development of CBN; developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications in diseases with high unmet medical need; and delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based medicines.
All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.
NEITHER THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
