  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cable One Inc (CABO) COO Michael E. Bowker Sold $635,076 of Shares

November 24, 2020 | About: CABO +0.87%

COO of Cable One Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael E. Bowker (insider trades) sold 321 shares of CABO on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $1978.43 a share. The total sale was $635,076.

Cable One Inc mainly provides broadband, voice, and video services. It derives revenue from the provision of broadband, voice, and video services to residential and business customers. Cable One Inc has a market cap of $11.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $1975.00 with a P/E ratio of 45.98 and P/S ratio of 8.86. The dividend yield of Cable One Inc stocks is 0.49%. Cable One Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cable One Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 446 shares of CABO stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $1901.69. The price of the stock has increased by 3.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of CABO stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $1978.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.
  • SVP, Operations & Integration Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of CABO stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $1935. The price of the stock has increased by 2.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CABO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)