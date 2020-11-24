Cable One Inc (CABO) COO Michael E. Bowker Sold $635,076 of Shares

COO of Cable One Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael E. Bowker (insider trades) sold 321 shares of CABO on 11/20/2020 at an average price of $1978.43 a share. The total sale was $635,076.

Cable One Inc mainly provides broadband, voice, and video services. It derives revenue from the provision of broadband, voice, and video services to residential and business customers. Cable One Inc has a market cap of $11.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $1975.00 with a P/E ratio of 45.98 and P/S ratio of 8.86. The dividend yield of Cable One Inc stocks is 0.49%. Cable One Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cable One Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 446 shares of CABO stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $1901.69. The price of the stock has increased by 3.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of CABO stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $1978.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

SVP, Operations & Integration Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of CABO stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $1935. The price of the stock has increased by 2.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CABO, click here