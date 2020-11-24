Growgeneration Corp (GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert Sold $5.4 million of Shares

CEO of Growgeneration Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Darren Lampert (insider trades) sold 182,000 shares of GRWG on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $29.89 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

GrowGeneration Corp operates hydroponic and organic specialty gardening retail outlets in the United States. It sells products including organic nutrients and soil, advanced lighting technology, hydroponic and aquaponics equipment and other products. GrowGeneration Corp has a market cap of $1.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.91 with a P/E ratio of 632.88 and P/S ratio of 8.93.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Darren Lampert sold 182,000 shares of GRWG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $29.89. The price of the stock has increased by 10.1% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Monty R Lamirato sold 16,487 shares of GRWG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $30.15. The price of the stock has increased by 9.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GRWG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $32.12. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

President Michael Salaman sold 182,000 shares of GRWG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $29.89. The price of the stock has increased by 10.1% since.

Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of GRWG stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $30.1. The price of the stock has increased by 9.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GRWG, click here