Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Capital Markets Event

November 25, 2020 | About: TSX:CEE -2.11% LSE:CEY -1.66% OTCPK:CELTF -2.65%

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Centamin will host a webcast capital markets event on Wednesday, 2 December 2020. The Company's Chairman and Executive team will provide a presentation outlining the strategic priorities, three-year outlook and opportunities within the Group.

The event will start at 09.00 GMT and, including a Q&A session, is expected to end no later than 11.00 GMT.

EVENT ACCESS

To join the webcast: https://webcasting.buchanan.uk.com/broadcast/5fb2877abe1fd642a3ef21b0. Please allow a few minutes to register.

A recording of the event and presentation material will be available on the Company's website.

QUESTIONS

Investors are welcome to submit questions prior to the event through the above link or by emailing [email protected].

FOR MORE INFORMATIONplease visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
[email protected]

Buchanan
Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
[email protected]

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618337/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notification-of-Capital-Markets-Event

img.ashx?id=618337

