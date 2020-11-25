Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Capital Markets Event

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Centamin will host a webcast capital markets event on Wednesday, 2 December 2020. The Company's Chairman and Executive team will provide a presentation outlining the strategic priorities, three-year outlook and opportunities within the Group.

The event will start at 09.00 GMT and, including a Q&A session, is expected to end no later than 11.00 GMT.

EVENT ACCESS

To join the webcast: https://webcasting.buchanan.uk.com/broadcast/5fb2877abe1fd642a3ef21b0 . Please allow a few minutes to register.

A recording of the event and presentation material will be available on the Company's website.

QUESTIONS

Investors are welcome to submit questions prior to the event through the above link or by emailing [email protected].

FOR MORE INFORMATIONplease visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

