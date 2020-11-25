Empower Reports Q3 2020 Results With 67% Revenue Increase for The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTC PINK:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company") has filed today its unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available at www.SEDAR.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"Our Q3 2020 performance overall exceeded our expectations given the challenging operating environment in our key markets, yet the team managed to serve large quantities of patients while maintaining strict COVID-19 protocols for health and safety." Said Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO. "We also continue to implement numerous business development opportunities setting the stage for an exciting Q4 and 2021."

Q3 2020 Highlights

5,044 patient visits generating total revenue of $629,854, compared to 5,807 patient visits generating $663,003 for Q3 2019.

Net loss of $460,035 or $0.00 per share, compared to a loss of $504,532 or $0.00 per share for Q3 2019, driven by increases in direct clinic costs as a percentage of revenue. This issue was addressed subsequent to the quarter by changing the compensation structure of the clinic's physicians along with the implementation of further cost cutting measures in Arizona clinics.

Cash used in operating activities was $534,141, compared to $487,720 for Q3 2019.

Cash at September 30, 2020 of $112,539, compared to cash of $179,153 at December 31, 2019.

YTD 2020 Highlights

17,457 patient visits generating total revenue of $2,306,111, compared to 11,304 patient visits generating $1,409,143 for nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net loss of $1,380,316 or $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $2,359,579 or $0.02 per share for nine months ended September 30, 2019, driven by year to date increased profitability related to the Sun Valley Health acquisition and robust reductions in salaries and benefits, legal and professional fees and non-cash share-based payments expense.

Cash used in operating activities was $531,494, compared to cash used in operating activities of $1,819,670 for nine months end September 30, 2019.

Financial Summary

$, except where noted Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Patient visits (#) 5,044 5,807 17,457 11,304 Clinic Revenues 629,854 663,003 2,306,111 1,409,143 Direct Clinic Expenses 246,317 55,397 758,622 177,560 Loss from operations (844,357) (843,897) (1,402,803) (2,545,005) Net loss (460,035) (504,532) (1,380,316) (2,359,579) Net loss per share (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.02)



Financial Performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2020

Increase in clinic revenues - The increase is attributed to the acquisition of Sun Valley in 2019 and the addition of 5 clinics for the full reporting period.

Increase in direct clinic expenses - This increase above prior year is attributable to the increase in number of patient visits and the related physician costs.

Decrease in loss from operations - This decrease in net loss from operations primarily attributable to an increase in clinic profitability with the acquisition of Sun Valley and a decrease in salaries and benefits, legal and professional fees and non-cash share-based payments expense.

Loss from operations for the quarter - The loss for the quarter is comparable to the loss for the same quarter in 2019. While able to reduce legal and professional fees for the quarter, there was an increase in direct clinic costs. This issue was addressed subsequent to the quarter by changing the compensation structure of the clinic's physicians.

Please refer to the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis for a full review of the operations.

