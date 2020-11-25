iMetal Resources Appoints Tim Henneberry to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCBB:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that R. Timothy Henneberry, P. Geo., has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Henneberry has been assisting management for the past few months with a technical review of the Company's existing project portfolio and has been focused on the identification of priority drilling targets.

Mr. Henneberry's appointment follows the resignations of Ruth Bezys and Mark Fedikow, who have stepped down as directors to focus on other ventures. Ms. Bezys and Mr. Fedikow will remain with the Company in a consulting capacity for the next twelve months. In connection with the appointment of Mr. Henneberry, the Board of Directors has also appointed Saf Dhillon as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Johan Grandin as Vice-President of Business Development.

"I've personally known Tim and have had a great working relationship with him over the past 15 years. He's an excellent geologist who also understands the overall big picture. Tim's background will be a positive driving force at the corporate level and his extensive experience can help interpret our data to minimize our drilling risk", says Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer.

R. Timothy Henneberry

Mr. Henneberry, a Dalhousie University graduate, is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia with over 40 years of experience in domestic and international exploration and production for base and precious metals and industrial minerals.

He was a founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Vanadium Corp. from 2006 to 2011, founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indigo Exploration Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and a founding Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carebook Technologies Inc. from 2018 to 2020. He was a former Director and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Arcwest Exploration Inc. and a former Director of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Currently, Mr. Henneberry serves as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Golden Independence Mining Corp., a Director of Raindrop Ventures Inc. and a Director of Silver Sands Resources Corp. He sits on the Advisory Boards of Max Resource Corp., Resolve Ventures Corp. and Universal Copper Ltd.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

A Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. iMetal is focused on advancing its Gowganda West Project that borders the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree area in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

Chief Executive Officer

iMetal Resources Inc.

[email protected]

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 510, 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: