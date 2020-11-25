  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sherritt Appoints Interim CFO

November 25, 2020 | About: TSX:S +6.35%

Sherritt International Corporation (“Sherritt” or the “Company”) (TSX:S), a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today announced that Andrew Snowden, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned his position to pursue an opportunity outside of the Company. Mr. Snowden will provide a smooth transition through his resignation date, which is effective December 31, 2020. Nathan Reeve, currently Sherritt’s Vice President, Finance, will assume the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis effective January 1, 2021.

“On behalf of Sherritt’s Board and executive team, I want to thank Andrew for his hard work and many contributions to the Company,” said David Pathe, President and CEO of Sherritt International Inc. “Andrew has been instrumental in reshaping the finance function, and has been a strong contributor to our strategy and operating effectiveness. We wish him all of the best in his future endeavours.”

“I am grateful for my time at Sherritt and all that has been achieved in recent years,” said Andrew Snowden, Sherritt’s outgoing Chief Financial Officer. “I continue to believe in the underlying fundamentals of the business and the strong outlook for the Company. I wish the team all of the best and many future successes.”

Mr. Reeve has served as Vice President, Finance since joining Sherritt in October 2018, and has more than 25 years of industry experience across a number of accounting, finance and treasury roles. Mr. Reeve holds a Masters of Arts degree from Cambridge University, an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, and is a designated CPA, CA.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada and Cuba. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

