Universal Electronics Inc. to Present at the 17th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference

[url="]Universal+Electronics+Inc.+%28UEI%29%2C[/url] the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, announced Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to attend Imperial Capital’s 2020 Security Investor Conference being held virtually on December 2-3Management will present at 11:15am ET on December 3, 2020 and host one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A [url="]webcast[/url] of management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at [url="]www.uei.com[/url].Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit [url="]www.uei.com[/url].

