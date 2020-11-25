3 Strong Performers to Consider

Shareholders of The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have seen their assets climb more than the S&P 500 index in recent years. The index's share price went up 17% over the past year, 40% over the past three years and 74% over the past five years through Nov. 24.

Home Depot

Shares of Home Depot have climbed 24% over the past year, 57% over the past three years and 103% over the past five years through Nov. 24, topping the S&P 500 by 7%, 17% and 61%.

The Atlanta-based operator of nearly 2,300 home improvement retail stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico has paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question. The company currently pays a quarterly cash dividend of $1.5 per common share, generating a forward dividend yield of 2.18% as of Nov. 24.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock closed at $273.31 per share on Nov. 24 for a market capitalization of $294.21 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a price-book ratio of 191.93. These ratios indicate this stock is not trading cheaply.

As of November, Wall Street analysts have issued 12 strong buys, 12 buys and nine hold recommendations for an average target price of $307.22 per share.

ASML Holding

American depository receipts of ASML Holding have climbed 56.3% over the past year, 130% over the past three years and 366.4% over the past five years through Nov. 24, topping the S&P 500 by 32.3%, 73% and 263.4%.

Based in The Netherlands, the developer and marketer of advanced semiconductor equipment systems for memory and logic chip manufacturers has paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question. In 2020, the company paid two semiannual dividends of $1.458 per ADR on May 6 and of $1.396 per ADR on Nov. 13.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at $424.27 per ADR at close on Nov. 24 for a market capitalization of $177.51 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 45.2 and a price-book ratio of 10.93. These ratios indicate the stock is not cheap.

As of November, Wall Street analysts issued two strong buy, three buy and two hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $398.42.

BlackRock

Shares of BlackRock have climbed 42.5% over the past year, 45% over the past three years and 94% over the past five years through Nov. 24, topping the S&P 500 Index by 25.5%, 5% and 20%.

The New York-based asset management company, providing its services to individual and institutional investors as well as intermediaries, has paid dividends to its shareholders over the years in question. On Dec. 21, the company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $3.63 per common share, generating a forward dividend yield of 2.07% as of Nov. 24.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at around $699.3 per share at close on Nov. 24 for a market capitalization of $106.65 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.15. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

As of November, Wall Street analysts had issued three strong buy, nine buys and three hold ratings for an average target price of $729.73 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

