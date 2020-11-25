  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

Motus GI Scheduled to Participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

November 25, 2020 | About: MOTS +0.38%

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., ( MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that its management team is scheduled to participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, which is scheduled to take place virtually from December 1-3, 2020.

Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI, will participate in a fireside chat that will be available via webcast on the Piper Sandler conference site (click here) from November 25th to December 3rd, and on the Events page on the Company’s website, www.motusgi.com. An archive of the webcast will continue to be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

In addition, the Motus GI management team will be participating in 1x1 meetings on December 2, 2020, meetings may be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
[email protected]

